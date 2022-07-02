The Delhi government has integrated 62 banks and NBFCs with its Hypothecation (HP) services.
With this, the Delhites can avail hypothecation services which include addition, continuation, and termination of hypothecation of vehicle loans at the convenience of their doorstep
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
In a bid to give relief to Delhi residents, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has made the vehicle loan process simpler. The Delhi government has integrated 62 banks and NBFCs with its Hypothecation (HP) services. With this, the Delhites can avail hypothecation services which include addition, continuation, and termination of hypothecation of vehicle loans at the convenience of their doorstep.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
In a bid to give relief to Delhi residents, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has made the vehicle loan process simpler. The Delhi government has integrated 62 banks and NBFCs with its Hypothecation (HP) services. With this, the Delhites can avail hypothecation services which include addition, continuation, and termination of hypothecation of vehicle loans at the convenience of their doorstep.
Delhi government said that through this initiative citizens will no longer be required to submit any physical documents or visit any establishment for any HPT-related services which see nearly 2 lakh transactions yearly.
Delhi government said that through this initiative citizens will no longer be required to submit any physical documents or visit any establishment for any HPT-related services which see nearly 2 lakh transactions yearly.
"Hypothecation services in Delhi go completely faceless. With 62 Banks & NBFC onboarded, no more going to RTO for Hypothecation services. Once a loan is completed, your updated RC will automatically be available on m-parivahan and Digi locker," Delhi Transport Department wrote on Twitter.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Hypothecation services in Delhi go completely faceless. With 62 Banks & NBFC onboarded, no more going to RTO for Hypothecation services. Once a loan is completed, your updated RC will automatically be available on m-parivahan and Digi locker," Delhi Transport Department wrote on Twitter.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Delhi Transport Minister has issued directions to the department to block manual HPT services on all banks/ NBFCs. HDFC and ICICI Bank, which comprise 70-80% of all vehicle loans in Delhi, have already been integrated into the system, the city's transport department said.
Delhi Transport Minister has issued directions to the department to block manual HPT services on all banks/ NBFCs. HDFC and ICICI Bank, which comprise 70-80% of all vehicle loans in Delhi, have already been integrated into the system, the city's transport department said.
As per a circular dated October 4, 2021, the Delhi Transport Department had instructed vehicle loan-providing banks, financial institutions, and NBFCs to integrate their hypothecation services with Vahan Portal so that the no-objection certificate (NOC) for HP termination can be received in digital format at the Vahan platform of the National Informatics Centre (NIC) directly.
As per a circular dated October 4, 2021, the Delhi Transport Department had instructed vehicle loan-providing banks, financial institutions, and NBFCs to integrate their hypothecation services with Vahan Portal so that the no-objection certificate (NOC) for HP termination can be received in digital format at the Vahan platform of the National Informatics Centre (NIC) directly.
For this, all the banks/NBFCs which are in the business of financing vehicles in Delhi, have been issued APIs and user credentials for integration with Vahan for online sharing of hypothecation termination data.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
For this, all the banks/NBFCs which are in the business of financing vehicles in Delhi, have been issued APIs and user credentials for integration with Vahan for online sharing of hypothecation termination data.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Banks/NBFCs were also directed to complete the integration of Hypothecation Addition (HPA) services with Vahan portal so that full integration could be completed.
Banks/NBFCs were also directed to complete the integration of Hypothecation Addition (HPA) services with Vahan portal so that full integration could be completed.
Since the launch of faceless services in February 2021, more than 2.62 lakh HP-related services have been availed.
As a result, there is no requirement for the applicants to obtain Form 35/NOC from their banks and apply to the Transport Department for HP termination by uploading these documents.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As a result, there is no requirement for the applicants to obtain Form 35/NOC from their banks and apply to the Transport Department for HP termination by uploading these documents.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
After the auto-termination of HP, the updated Registration Certificate (RC) has been made available on mParivahan and DigiLocker platforms. The vehicle owners are also informed of the automatic termination of their HP through SMS.
After the auto-termination of HP, the updated Registration Certificate (RC) has been made available on mParivahan and DigiLocker platforms. The vehicle owners are also informed of the automatic termination of their HP through SMS.