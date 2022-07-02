In a bid to give relief to Delhi residents, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has made the vehicle loan process simpler. The Delhi government has integrated 62 banks and NBFCs with its Hypothecation (HP) services. With this, the Delhites can avail hypothecation services which include addition, continuation, and termination of hypothecation of vehicle loans at the convenience of their doorstep.

