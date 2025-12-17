Delhi govt mandates 50% WFH from 18 December for all offices to combat rising air pollution

The Delhi Labour Department on Tuesday announced that offices will be allowed to function with 50% capacity in the wake of alarming levels of pollution in the city.

The department ha also announced compensation for workers involved in construction who will be suffering from financial losses after Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) implementation in the national capital.

Starting December 18, offices as well as business establishments across Delhi will be allowed to operate only with 50% capacity while the remaining staff members wil have to work from their homes.

Advertisement

Health, police, public transport, electricity, and other essential services have been granted exemption from this rule.