Delhi govt may lift ban on plying of BS-III petrol, BS-IV diesel 4-wheelers2 min read . Updated: 14 Nov 2022, 06:24 AM IST
Vehicles deployed for emergency services and government and election-related work do not come under the ban purview
On Sunday, the restrictions placed on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in response to rising pollution levels came to an end. As a result, owners of these vehicles should be able to drive them on Delhi roads.