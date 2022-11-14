On Sunday, the restrictions placed on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in response to rising pollution levels came to an end. As a result, owners of these vehicles should be able to drive them on Delhi roads.

On the other hand, a government official in Delhi stated that a meeting will be held on Monday to decide whether or not the curbs should be maintained.

"The restrictions were in place till November 13 and they have not been extended yet. The AQI (air quality index) has been stable in the last four days in the city. There is a meeting tomorrow to discuss what needs to be done," he said.

The Delhi government's transport department decided, rather than acting impulsively, that the curbs under stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) should remain in place for the next few days during a review meeting last week.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai stated on Monday that "BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi will remain prohibited under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan."

The transport department said in an order on Monday that violators of the rule would be prosecuted under the Motor Vehicles Act, which could result in a ₹20,000 fine for their vehicles.

The ban does not apply to vehicles used for emergency services, government, or election-related work.

The transport department had said in its order, "As per the directions provided under Stage III of revised GRAP, there will be a restriction to ply BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel light motor vehicles (four-wheelers) in the jurisdiction of NCT of Delhi. The above directions will remain enforced till November 13 or downward revision in GRAP stage, whichever is earlier. The restrictions will continue beyond November 13, if CAQM orders GRAP-III and above restrictions."

With inputs from PTI