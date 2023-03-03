Delhi govt may remove subsidy on electricity bill for certain consumers. Details here1 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2023, 01:59 PM IST
- According to a senior Delhi government official, the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) has suggested considering consumption-based power subsidy
The Delhi government is looking into the option of removing the subsidy on electricity bills for certain categories of users. This move may pinch the pocket of Delhiites a bit more if implemented. According to a report by the Hindi daily Hindustan, the subsidy option may be removed for consumers who are having electricity connections with a load of more than three kilowatts.
