Delhi govt monitoring oxygen availability every two hours, says CM Kejriwal

NEW DELHI : Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday asked all the city hospitals and oxygen plants to update about availability of oxygen every two hours.

While announcing an extension of lockdown, the CM of the national capital said his government has put in placa system and tech backbone to get updates every two hours. “An hospital can update, how much oxygen they have, how much they have used etc. We have a shortage but we are trying our best," Kejriwal said in his video message.

He said he is in touch with the central government and is working with them on oxygen supply and monitoring of the overall ground situation.

He said Delhi needs 700 MT (million tonnes) of oxygen daily and its quota of medical oxygen has been increased to 490 MT by the central government.

He, however, said the city state is getting around 335 MT and have written to all states to offer support and are constantly in touch with Union government ministries on the issue.

Delhi is facing a massive surge in covid-19 cases and the infection rate in the capital city is now at a high 30%. Hospitals are also speaking about oxygen shortage and its impact on critical patients.

