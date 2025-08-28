Delhi Govt mulls ‘WhatsApp Governance’ for public services: Get driving licences and marriage certificates instantly

Residents of the national capital may soon apply for a marriage certificate, caste certificate, or driver’s licence on WhatsApp.

How? Officials told The Indian Express that the Delhi government is likely to launch the unique initiative ‘WhatsApp Governance’, which will allow residents to apply for services, verify documents, and download certificates using their cell phones.

“Through this service, citizens of Delhi can avail multi-departmental services from the convenience of their WhatsApp account, without the need for additional applications or physical visits to government offices, thereby improving accessibility, transparency, and governance efficiency,” a senior official was quoted as saying in the Indian Express report.

What's WhatsApp Governance? The plan looks similar to previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s flagship “doorstep delivery” scheme which provided access to more than 30 services — across government departments — from home. The AAP scheme is likely to be discontinued and may be replaced with what the Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s government calls ‘ WhatsApp Governance.’

“For the past year, people have struggled with long queues and touts just to get basic certificates. To ease this, the government is working to launch the ‘WhatsApp Governance’ initiative, using AI and modern technology to make public services more accessible,” the official said.

The idea is to strengthen citizen service delivery by integrating key services with the WhatsApp platform using its API and Generative AI (Gen AI) capabilities, according to the officials.

How to avail the services? To begin with, at least 25-30 services would be available through WhatsApp. Other services would be added later.

“A dedicated mobile number will be generated for the platform. Citizens can send a ‘Hi’ to the number on WhatsApp to begin the process. They will be directed to different departments where they can apply for a service and fill out forms. Following a verification process, the certificates can be downloaded from WhatsApp through a QR code,” the official said.

