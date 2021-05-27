With black fungus cases rising in Delhi, it was declared a notifiable disease in the state under the Epidemic Act, 1897 on Thursday. Delhi L-G Anil Baijal today issued regulations under Epidemic Diseases Act on black fungus, citing threat of mucormycosis outbreak. According to the notification no person, institution, organisation will spread info on black fungus management without permission of health department

All the government and private health facilities and medical colleges are required to follow the guidelines for screening, diagnosis and management of the disease issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) as amended from time to time.

The Delhi Epidemic Diseases (Mucormycosis) Regulations, 2021, which will be valid for a year from the date of publication, states that all healthcare facilities, government or private, will report each and every suspected or confirmed cases of black fungus in the national capital to the city health department.

All healthcare facilities in Delhi will follow guidelines for screening, diagnosis and management of black fungus issued by the Health Ministry, it said.

"No person or institution or organisation will spread any information or material for the management of black fungus without prior permission of the health department," the new regulation stated.

The regulations further said that any person or institution or organisation disobeying these new norms on black fungus shall be deemed to be committing an offence under Indian Penal Code's Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

About 600 cases of black fungus or mucormycosis have been reported here till May 26, with over 200 being recorded on May 23 alone, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Wednesday.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.