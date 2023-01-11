Delhi govt notifies revised rates of auto and taxi fares. Check new rates here

Delhi govt notifies revised rates of auto and taxi fares. Check new rates here1 min read . 04:18 PM IST
- As per details, the auto meter will now be down from ₹30 instead of ₹25 and after that the fare per km will be ₹11 instead of ₹9.5.
The Delhi government on 11 January notified new rates of auto-taxi fare to give relief to the auto and taxi owners amid rising inflation.
The Delhi government on 11 January notified new rates of auto-taxi fare to give relief to the auto and taxi owners amid rising inflation.
As per details, the auto meter will now be down from ₹30 instead of ₹25 and after that the fare per km will be ₹11 instead of ₹9.5.
As per details, the auto meter will now be down from ₹30 instead of ₹25 and after that the fare per km will be ₹11 instead of ₹9.5.
Apart from this, passengers will now have to pay ₹17 per kilometre for non-AC taxis after a minimum fare of ₹40.
Apart from this, passengers will now have to pay ₹17 per kilometre for non-AC taxis after a minimum fare of ₹40.
Earlier this fee was ₹14 per kilometre. While the AC taxi fare has been increased from ₹16 per km to ₹20 per km.
Earlier this fee was ₹14 per kilometre. While the AC taxi fare has been increased from ₹16 per km to ₹20 per km.
This is a breaking story, it will be updated shortly.
This is a breaking story, it will be updated shortly.