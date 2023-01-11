Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Delhi govt notifies revised rates of auto and taxi fares. Check new rates here

Delhi govt notifies revised rates of auto and taxi fares. Check new rates here

1 min read . 04:18 PM ISTSaurav Mukherjee
Representative image. Photo: Hindustan Times

  • As per details, the auto meter will now be down from 30 instead of 25 and after that the fare per km will be 11 instead of 9.5.

The Delhi government on 11 January notified new rates of auto-taxi fare to give relief to the auto and taxi owners amid rising inflation.

As per details, the auto meter will now be down from 30 instead of 25 and after that the fare per km will be 11 instead of 9.5.

Apart from this, passengers will now have to pay 17 per kilometre for non-AC taxis after a minimum fare of 40.

Earlier this fee was 14 per kilometre. While the AC taxi fare has been increased from 16 per km to 20 per km.

This is a breaking story, it will be updated shortly.

