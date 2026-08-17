Delhi govt offering ₹5 meal? Key locations of newly launched 25 Atal Canteens across capital city

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu recently inaugurated 25 Atal Canteens across Delhi, adding to other 75 outlets already in operation. As a tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, this launch coincided with his death anniversary. At these canteens, meals will be served twice a day for ₹5.
Following the inauguration, Rekha Gupta in a post on Instagram wrote, “A promise to Delhi, delivered. 100 Atal Canteens will now serve nutritious, hygienic meals to nearly 1 lakh people every day for just ₹5. A humble tribute to Atal Ji and a promise to Delhi that no one should sleep hungry and every meal should come with dignity.”
M Venkaiah Naidu lauded this initiative which aims to provide affordable and nutritious food to the poor, people living in slums, workers and those coming to Delhi from different parts of the country in search of employment. Delhi CM said these canteens evoke the spirit of Antyodaya and emphasized that the canteen launched in the university area will provide affordable and nutritious food to needy students.
Under this scheme, around one thousand meals per day will be offered by each canteen to workers, needy people, daily wage labourers and other people belonging to low-income groups. This implies that one lakh people per day and 3.65 crore people per year will be able to access ₹5 meals. Notably, around 95 lakh subsidized meals have so far been provided to the public, since the launch of the Atal Canteens on 25th December last year. These canteens have the capacity to provide more than three and a half crore meals in a year.
Rohini Sec 3, Jaipur Golden Hospital
Community Hall, SRS Colony Sector 26 Rohini
Sheesh Mahal Park (Som Bazar Road near Ayurvedic Cluster DDA park)
Commuity Hall Sangam Park, Near R.P Bagh
LNJP Hospital
Vacant land adjacent to Mother Dairy booth, A-562, Pankha Road Uttam Nagar (Near Metro Station Uttam Nagar East)
Moti Bagh, RK Puram
DDA Land Green area, Opp Vivek Vihar (Opp Anand Vihar Railway Station) Vishwas Nagar
Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences
Veer Savarkar Hospital, Karawal Nagar
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