Delhi govt offering ₹5 meal? Key locations of newly launched 25 Atal Canteens across capital city

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu recently inaugurated 25 Atal Canteens across Delhi, adding to other 75 outlets already in operation. As a tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, this launch coincided with his death anniversary. At these canteens, meals will be served twice a day for ₹5.

Following the inauguration, Rekha Gupta in a post on Instagram wrote, “A promise to Delhi, delivered. 100 Atal Canteens will now serve nutritious, hygienic meals to nearly 1 lakh people every day for just ₹5. A humble tribute to Atal Ji and a promise to Delhi that no one should sleep hungry and every meal should come with dignity.”

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M Venkaiah Naidu lauded this initiative which aims to provide affordable and nutritious food to the poor, people living in slums, workers and those coming to Delhi from different parts of the country in search of employment. Delhi CM said these canteens evoke the spirit of Antyodaya and emphasized that the canteen launched in the university area will provide affordable and nutritious food to needy students.

Under this scheme, around one thousand meals per day will be offered by each canteen to workers, needy people, daily wage labourers and other people belonging to low-income groups. This implies that one lakh people per day and 3.65 crore people per year will be able to access ₹5 meals. Notably, around 95 lakh subsidized meals have so far been provided to the public, since the launch of the Atal Canteens on 25th December last year. These canteens have the capacity to provide more than three and a half crore meals in a year.

View full Image View full Image Locations of newly launched 25 Atal Canteens across Delhi.

Key locations of newly launched 25 Atal Canteens across Delhi serving ₹ 5 meal Narela SRS Colony Tikri Khurd (Swarn Jyanti Vihar) SRS Colony Holambi Khurd Timarpur Near Munsi Ram JJ Cluster Mukharjee Nagar Timarpur Vishwavidyalaya Metro Station Timarpur Azadpur Adjacent to adrak market shed Azadpur Mandi APMC park near kishal bhawan Rithala Guru Tegh Bahadur Colony, Sardar Colony, Sector-16, Rohini Amar Jyoti Colony Lal Flat, Banjara, SC/ST Basti, Rohini Sector 4 Extn, Delhi Mundka SRS Colony Sawda Ghevra Ph -1 SRS Colony Sawda Ghevra Ph -2 Mangolpuri (SC) X block behind Sanjay Gandhi Hospital Mangolpuri Rohini Sec 3, Jaipur Golden Hospital

Rohini Community Hall, SRS Colony Sector 26 Rohini

Shalimar Bagh Sheesh Mahal Park (Som Bazar Road near Ayurvedic Cluster DDA park)

Model Town Commuity Hall Sangam Park, Near R.P Bagh

Chandni Chowk LNJP Hospital

Janakpuri Vacant land adjacent to Mother Dairy booth, A-562, Pankha Road Uttam Nagar (Near Metro Station Uttam Nagar East)

Vikaspuri MCD Park, behind JJ Cluster Indira Camp No. 5, Vikaspuri Vacant land near JJ Cluster Shamshan Bhoomi Hastsal, (Near T-Camp) AIIMS Opposite AIIMS RK Puram Moti Bagh, RK Puram

Anand Vihar DDA Land Green area, Opp Vivek Vihar (Opp Anand Vihar Railway Station) Vishwas Nagar

Seemapuri (SC) Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences