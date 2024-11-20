Delhi govt offices switch to work-from-home for 50% employees as pollution worsens, AQI hits 526

Delhi's AQI reached 526, indicating hazardous conditions. Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced that government offices will adopt a work-from-home policy for 50% of employees to combat pollution, with a meeting scheduled to discuss implementation.

Published20 Nov 2024, 09:28 AM IST
Delhi AQI Today: As the AQI of national capital plummeted to 526 on Wednesday, marking the ‘hazardous level' zone, Delhi environment minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gopal Rai announced that government offices in Delhi will move to work from home mode for 50 per cent of the employees.

“To reduce pollution, Delhi government decided to work from home in government offices. 50% employees will work from home. For its implementation, a meeting will be held with the officials at 1 pm today in the Secretariat.”, Rai tweeted in Hindi.

Earlier, the government announced staggered office timings for its offices and the MCD.

The timings of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) offices were fixed from 8.30 am to 5 pm, while that of Delhi government offices were 10 am to 6.30 pm.

Delhi on Wednesday experienced a severe environmental crisis, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching hazardous levels across various areas, Ashok Vihar Phase 2 recording 527 AQI level. The following are the AQI readings for different locations in the city

Alipur: 490

Anand Lok: 504

Anand Prabat: 376

Anand Vihar: 591

Ashok Vihar Phase 1: 522

Ashok Vihar Phase 2: 527

Ashok Vihar Phases 3 and 4: 634

Delhi Cantt: 258

Dwarka Sector 11: 521

Dwarka Sector 23: 390

Greater Kailash II: 256

GTB Nagar: 617

Delhi Police conducted vehicle checks on Tuesday night to ensure the proper implementation of Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

GRAP Stage IV enforces a ban on the operation of Delhi-registered BS-IV and older diesel-operated medium goods vehicles (MGVs) and heavy goods vehicles (HGVs), except those engaged in essential services.

Stage IV of GRAP has been in effect since 8:00 AM on November 18, in response to deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR.

First Published:20 Nov 2024, 09:28 AM IST
