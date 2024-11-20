Delhi AQI Today: As the AQI of national capital plummeted to 526 on Wednesday, marking the ‘hazardous level' zone, Delhi environment minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gopal Rai announced that government offices in Delhi will move to work from home mode for 50 per cent of the employees.
“To reduce pollution, Delhi government decided to work from home in government offices. 50% employees will work from home. For its implementation, a meeting will be held with the officials at 1 pm today in the Secretariat.", Rai tweeted in Hindi.
Earlier, the government announced staggered office timings for its offices and the MCD.
The timings of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) offices were fixed from 8.30 am to 5 pm, while that of Delhi government offices were 10 am to 6.30 pm.
Delhi on Wednesday experienced a severe environmental crisis, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching hazardous levels across various areas, Ashok Vihar Phase 2 recording 527 AQI level. The following are the AQI readings for different locations in the city
Alipur: 490
Anand Lok: 504
Anand Prabat: 376
Anand Vihar: 591
Ashok Vihar Phase 1: 522
Ashok Vihar Phase 2: 527
Ashok Vihar Phases 3 and 4: 634
Delhi Cantt: 258
Dwarka Sector 11: 521
Dwarka Sector 23: 390
Greater Kailash II: 256
GTB Nagar: 617
Delhi Police conducted vehicle checks on Tuesday night to ensure the proper implementation of Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).
GRAP Stage IV enforces a ban on the operation of Delhi-registered BS-IV and older diesel-operated medium goods vehicles (MGVs) and heavy goods vehicles (HGVs), except those engaged in essential services.
Stage IV of GRAP has been in effect since 8:00 AM on November 18, in response to deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR.