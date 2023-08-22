Hello User
Delhi govt official's wife sent to judicial custody over alleged involvement in rape case
Delhi govt official's wife sent to judicial custody over alleged involvement in rape case

1 min read 22 Aug 2023, 08:59 AM IST

  • Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal suspended Premoday Khakha from his post as deputy director in the Women and Child Development (WCD) Department.

In the latest development in the rape case of a minor by a Delhi government official, the wife of the accused has been sent to judicial custody on Tuesday.

On Monday, Delhi police arrested a government officer, who allegedly raped a minor several times and impregnated her.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal suspended Premoday Khakha from his post as deputy director in the Women and Child Development (WCD) Department.

Khakha and his wife Seema Rani are residents of Shakti Enclave in the Burari area, the police said, adding the girl was staying at the residence of the accused, a family friend whom she calls 'mama', after her father passed away on October 1, 2020, the police said.

The accused, an ex-cadre officer, had allegedly raped the girl several times between November 2020 and January 2021. His wife has also been charged with giving the girl medicine to terminate her pregnancy, according to the police's statement.

Updated: 22 Aug 2023, 08:59 AM IST
