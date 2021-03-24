In its latest order, the Delhi government has termed weekly markets, cinema halls, malls, metros, and religious places and other such areas as 'Super Spreaders'.
Amid the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi government has ordered District Magistrates (DMs) to strict enforcement of COVID-appropriate behaviour in the city, especially in crowded places.
In its latest order, the Delhi government has termed weekly markets, cinema halls, malls, metros, and religious places and other such areas as 'Super Spreaders'.