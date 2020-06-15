Delhi govt orders labs to ensure COVID-19 test results within 48 hours

The Delhi government today issued an order asking the private and government laboratories to declare COVID-19 test results within 48 hours. The accredited laboratories should work with their full capacity, the government stated. The labs in the national capital must increase COVID-19 testing capacity, the AAP government said.

Delhi witnessed a record jump in COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours. Over 2,000 people tested positive for the virus, bringing the tally to more than 41,000. The national capital added 10,000 coronavirus cases in last six days. The death toll mounted to 1,327.

Delhi chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday that there was no plan for another lockdown in Delhi even if the number coronavirus cases were on steady rise. "Many people are speculating whether another lockdown in Delhi in being planned. There are no such plans," Kejriwal tweeted.

On Sunday, Kejriwal met Union home minister Amit Shah, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to discuss the strategy to deal with the COVID-19 situation.

Amit Shah earlier said that the testing of COVID-19 will be doubled in Delhi in the next two days and subsequently increased by three times. In the view of shortage of beds for coronavirus patients in Delhi, the Centre provided 500 railway coaches which will be equipped with all facilities, he said.

"To be able to do contact mapping well in Delhi's containment zones, a comprehensive health survey of every person will be done from house to house. The report will come in one week. Aarogya Setu app will be downloaded in every person's mobile," Amit Shah tweeted.

