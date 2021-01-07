OPEN APP
(Representational image)
Delhi govt orders re-opening of medical colleges with immediate effect

1 min read . Updated: 07 Jan 2021, 05:23 PM IST Written By Staff Writer

  • He also mentioned that medical colleges will be reopened by observing social distancing and SOPs
  • Meanwhile, there are plans to resume OPD services at the Delhi government-run Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital from January 11

Amid an improvement in the coronavirus situation in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said that Delhi government has now allowed re-opening of medical colleges with immediate effect.

"Considering the state of the virus in Delhi is under control, it has been decided that to re-open the medical colleges under the Delhi government with immediate effect," Jain said.

He also mentioned that medical colleges will be reopened by observing social distancing and SOPs.

Meanwhile, there are plans to resume outpatient department (OPD) services at the Delhi government-run Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) from January 11, officials said on Thursday.

Moreover, the OPD facility at the 2,000-bed LNJP Hospital located in central Delhi was resumed this Monday.

LNJP Hospital and RGSSH were converted into dedicated coronavirus facilities soon after the outbreak of COVID-19 here, and their doctors, medical staff and other employees have drawn praise from both Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

In December, Jain said LNJP Hospital had successfully treated over 10,000 patients since it was declared a dedicated coronavirus facility, and hailed the team at the facility for the services rendered.

Delhi recorded 486 fresh COVID-19 cases, and 19 new fatalities on Thursday, even as the positivity rate dipped to 0.63 per cent, authorities said.

The infection tally in the city stands at 6.28 lakh, and the death toll mounted to 10,644, they added

With agency inputs




