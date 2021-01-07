Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi govt orders re-opening of medical colleges with immediate effect
(Representational image)

Delhi govt orders re-opening of medical colleges with immediate effect

1 min read . 05:23 PM IST Written By Staff Writer

  • He also mentioned that medical colleges will be reopened by observing social distancing and SOPs
  • Meanwhile, there are plans to resume OPD services at the Delhi government-run Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital from January 11

Amid an improvement in the coronavirus situation in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said that Delhi government has now allowed re-opening of medical colleges with immediate effect.

Amid an improvement in the coronavirus situation in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said that Delhi government has now allowed re-opening of medical colleges with immediate effect.

"Considering the state of the virus in Delhi is under control, it has been decided that to re-open the medical colleges under the Delhi government with immediate effect," Jain said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

CBIC introduces liberalised Authorised Economic Operator package for MSMEs

1 min read . 07:18 PM IST

Vistara to start direct Delhi-Frankfurt flights from 18 Feb, bookings open now

1 min read . 07:09 PM IST

Centre asks 4 states to keep a ‘strict vigil’ to curb recent spike in Covid cases

3 min read . 07:07 PM IST

Telangana completes Urban Local Bodies reform; can borrow 2,508 cr extra

1 min read . 07:05 PM IST

"Considering the state of the virus in Delhi is under control, it has been decided that to re-open the medical colleges under the Delhi government with immediate effect," Jain said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

CBIC introduces liberalised Authorised Economic Operator package for MSMEs

1 min read . 07:18 PM IST

Vistara to start direct Delhi-Frankfurt flights from 18 Feb, bookings open now

1 min read . 07:09 PM IST

Centre asks 4 states to keep a ‘strict vigil’ to curb recent spike in Covid cases

3 min read . 07:07 PM IST

Telangana completes Urban Local Bodies reform; can borrow 2,508 cr extra

1 min read . 07:05 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

He also mentioned that medical colleges will be reopened by observing social distancing and SOPs.

Meanwhile, there are plans to resume outpatient department (OPD) services at the Delhi government-run Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) from January 11, officials said on Thursday.

Moreover, the OPD facility at the 2,000-bed LNJP Hospital located in central Delhi was resumed this Monday.

LNJP Hospital and RGSSH were converted into dedicated coronavirus facilities soon after the outbreak of COVID-19 here, and their doctors, medical staff and other employees have drawn praise from both Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

In December, Jain said LNJP Hospital had successfully treated over 10,000 patients since it was declared a dedicated coronavirus facility, and hailed the team at the facility for the services rendered.

Delhi recorded 486 fresh COVID-19 cases, and 19 new fatalities on Thursday, even as the positivity rate dipped to 0.63 per cent, authorities said.

The infection tally in the city stands at 6.28 lakh, and the death toll mounted to 10,644, they added

With agency inputs

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.