Delhi Govt orders sealing off all unused borewells after Keshopur death
Delhi Jal Board Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and the water utility are instructed to seal all public and private borewells not in use within 48 hours. Additionally, a time-bound inquiry into the incident has been demanded.
In the wake of the recovery of an unidentified man's body from an abandoned Delhi Jal Board (DJB) borewell at Keshopur in west Delhi, the Delhi government has taken immediate action, Hindustan Times reported.
