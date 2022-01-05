In view of the rising COVID19 cases, the Delhi government orders to increase Covid beds in its nine hospitals. From the existing 3,316 COVID beds, it will be increased to 4,350.

The national capital today showed a sharp surge in the daily COVID count by recording 10, 665 fresh COVID-19 cases. The positivity rate jumped to 11.88%. Currently, the number of COVID cases in the city stands at 23,307.

65% of Covid samples in Delhi, whose genome sequencing reports came out between January 1 and 3, were found to have the Omicron variant as against 28% from December 1 to 31, official data showed.

The Delhi government has attributed the surge to the highly contagious Omicron variant. According to Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, the third wave of COVID-19 has hit the city.

The Delhi government's data showed that between December 1 and 31 last year, 28% of 1,553 Covid samples sent for genome sequencing were found to have the Omicron variant, 34% Delta and 38% others.

Meanwhile, Delhi government has introduced a slew of curbs including imposing night and weekend curfews to check the spread of the virus.

Earlier this week, Jain noted, "We will implement more restrictions if the bed occupancy rate goes up."

"Till Sunday, there were around 8,000 active cases in Delhi and just 3.4% of the total 9,024 Covid beds in the hospitals were occupied. There were around 1,500 to 2,000 patients in the hospitals when Delhi reported an equal number of active cases the last time," Jain told at the Delhi Assembly on Monday.

