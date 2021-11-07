The Delhi government is organising Chhath Puja at about 1,100 places at its own expense and the work includes digging of Chhath Ghat, tents, sound, Member of Delhi Legislative Assembly Saurabh Bhardwaj told ANI.

"Chhath Puja is organised on the largest scale in South Delhi at Millennium Park, Chirag Delhi. This is a permanent ghat. A few days ago, Durga idol immersion took place here. Now it is being cleaned. Keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic, we are also digging another ghat, so that social distancing is maintained among the people," said Bhardwaj.

On BJP's protest against the Delhi government for not giving permission for Chhath Puja on the banks of Yamuna, he said, "Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) decides which festival will be celebrated where and what will be the restrictions regarding COVID-19. Its chairman is Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, who is the representative of the central government in Delhi. If Manoj Tiwari or any other BJP leader has any problem, then he should talk to his central government and LG. Whatever solution comes out, we will welcome it."

"All the parks in Delhi belong to either DDA or MCD. Two years ago, the councillors of MCD were not allowing Chhath Ghat to be built in our place. When we staged a dharna, they obeyed. After that the councillor of GK-1 got the welding done at the gate of DDA Park so that Chhath Puja could not be celebrated," he added while talking about BJP's leader's attempts.

"New Purvanchali people protested. Then welding was broken and Chhath Puja was celebrated. If the Delhi government wants to do some good work, then the BJP puts obstacles in it. But there is so much power in Chhath goddess and the faith of the people is so much that, even after making a lot of efforts, they are not able to stop it," he added.

