Delhi govt panel suggests using several stadiums as makeshift virus facilities

New Delhi: A Delhi government panel has suggested using Pragati Maidan, Talkatora Indoor Stadium, Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium and JLN Stadium as makeshift COVID-19 facility to deal with the surge in number of cases, an official said Tuesday.

The official said that the panel, constituted by Lt Governor Anil Baijal, has also suggested using Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium and Dhyanchand National Stadium for the purpose.

The official said that the panel, constituted by Lt Governor Anil Baijal, has also suggested using Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium and Dhyanchand National Stadium for the purpose.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that there might be 5.5 lakh COVID-19 cases in the city by July 31 and 80,000 beds would be needed.

The COVID-19 test results of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal have come out as negative.

The information was shared by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA and spokesperson Raghav Chadha through his official Twitter handle.

"CM Arvind Kejriwal tests negative for Covid-19. Thank god!" the tweet read.

Kejriwal underwent the COVID-19 test after he developed a sore throat and mild fever on Sunday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

