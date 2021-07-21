The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday permitted farmers to stage a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi demanding scrapping of the contentious farm laws during the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament.

The monsoon session of Parliament started on Monday and is scheduled to conclude on 13 August.

The farmers can protest from Thursday onwards daily between 11 am and 5 pm till 9 August, subject to the participation of a maximum of 200 protesters per day and following Covid-19 protocols, the DDMA notice read.

Security has been heightened in the national capital with personnel deployed at Jantar Mantar ahead of the 'Kisan Parliament'.

Recently, farmers' unions said they will hold a 'Kisan Parliament' at Jantar Mantar during the monsoon session and 200 protesters from the Singhu border will attend it every day from 22 July.

After a meeting with Delhi Police officials on 20 July, a farmer leader said they will hold peaceful demonstrations at Jantar Mantar and no protester will head towards the Parliament.

'Will continue agitation against farm laws till Centre takes it back'

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait has said it has just been eight months since the farmers are protesting and will continue the agitation till the government takes it back.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Tikait said, "Our 200 people will go from the Singhu border in four-five buses tomorrow. We will gather from different protest sites at Singhu border and head towards the Jantar Mantar. We will protest at Jantar Mantar until the Monsoon session of Parliament is over."

"It is the duty of the police to stop the movement. We will continue protesting at the Jantar Mantar the way we are protesting. It has just been eight months since we are protesting. We do not know how long the agitation will last but it will go on peacefully and properly," he said.

"The Central government has brought these laws and it will take it back, it will take time," Tikait added.

A tractor parade in the national capital on Republic Day, that was to highlight the demands of farmer unions to repeal three farm laws, had dissolved into anarchy on the streets of Delhi as thousands of protesters broke through barriers, fought with the police, overturned vehicles and hoisted a religious flag from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.

Thousands of farmers from across India have been agitating at the Delhi borders against the three agri laws that they claim will do away with the Minimum Support Price system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporations.

More than 10 rounds of talks with the government, which has been projecting the laws at major agricultural reforms, have failed to break the deadlock between the two parties.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.