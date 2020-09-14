Delhi govt permits gyms, yoga centres to reopen from today

The Central government under its unlock-3 guidelines issued on July 29 had allowed gyms and yoga centres to open across the country from August 5. But DDMA headed by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal did not allow resumption of these services owing to the rising Covid-19 cases in the city. The AAP dispensation and the Lieutenant Government office have recently been at loggerheads over the reopening of gyms in the national capital. Last month, the Delhi government had sent a proposal to Lt Governor Anil Baijal in this regard, but it was turned down.