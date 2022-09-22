According to an official statement, the Delhi government has established a four-member committee to plan out the execution of route rationalisation. New bus routes would be implemented on a trial basis beginning on 2 October.

The committee will have the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) managing director as the chairman and the CGM, DTC, the deputy CGM (traffic), DTC and the vice-president, Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) as members.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot tweeted in Hindi "After a review conducted by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on August 3, the recommendations of the route rationalisation study have been published for seeking public feedback by November 21. A trial will start with 50 per cent buses from 2 October on the new routes except the NCR and feeder routes."

He urged those who travel by bus to send their feedback to delhirrcell@gmail.com.

"Each and every suggestion of yours is valuable to us in making Delhi's public transport more convenient, in line with the suggestions of the route rationalisation study," he said in another tweet.

दिल्ली के सभी नागरिक जो बस से यात्रा करते हैं, उनसे अनुरोध है कि वे हमें अपनी प्रतिक्रिया या सुझाव Email Id: delhirrcell@gmail.com पर भेजें |



रूट रेशनलाइजेशन स्टडी के सुझावों के द्वारा दिल्ली के सार्वजनिक परिवहन को और सुविधाजनक बनाने मे आपके हर एक सुझाव हमारे लिए बहुमुल्य हैं | https://t.co/pFvug0E9w6 — Kailash Gahlot (@kgahlot) September 22, 2022

Proposed routes

According to an official, the proposed routes have been divided into six categories, based on the function and operational level of the services.

The proposed six routes are --

Central Business District (CBD) circulators

trunk routes

primary routes

airport service routes

last-mile feeder routes and

NCR routes.

The CBD circulators would operate at a frequency of five to ten minutes and will offer or enhance connection between the key CBDs of Delhi.

The principal routes, which operate at a frequency of 10–20 minutes, will connect the sub-CBDs to the key hubs of the city while the trunk routes will allow access to the CBDs from the major hubs of the city.

The airport service routes will operate at a frequency of every ten minutes and will connect the key centres of the national capital to the airport.

The NCR routes will provide connectivity to the satellite cities in the National Capital Region with Delhi, whereas the last-mile feeder routes will provide connectivity to the nearby trunk or primary route or metro station from villages or residential areas and will operate at a frequency of seven to fifteen minutes.

(With inputs from PTI)