Delhi govt plans rationalisation of bus routes, forms panel. Updated: 22 Sep 2022, 09:34 PM IST
The Delhi government has formed a four-member committee to work out the implementation of route rationalisation
According to an official statement, the Delhi government has established a four-member committee to plan out the execution of route rationalisation. New bus routes would be implemented on a trial basis beginning on 2 October.