Delhi govt plans to expand roadside green cover, seeks report in next 15 days

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai convened a high-level joint review meeting with officers from all concerned departments to augment the city's roadside green cover
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Delhi government is planning to increase the city's roadside green cover in a bid to combat rising air pollution.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Delhi government is planning to increase the city's roadside green cover in a bid to combat rising air pollution.
Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai convened a high-level joint review meeting with officers from all concerned departments to augment the city's roadside green cover.
Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai convened a high-level joint review meeting with officers from all concerned departments to augment the city's roadside green cover.
All the road-owning agencies have been given orders to provide a report in the next 15 days on how they plan to boost roadside green cover.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
All the road-owning agencies have been given orders to provide a report in the next 15 days on how they plan to boost roadside green cover.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The presence of roadside green cover will be assessed by all road-owning authorities in Delhi. Furthermore, agencies will conduct road mapping to determine the amount and type of green cover available in each location, Rai said.
The presence of roadside green cover will be assessed by all road-owning authorities in Delhi. Furthermore, agencies will conduct road mapping to determine the amount and type of green cover available in each location, Rai said.
"Agencies can select what additional action to take by categorizing it into better and worse categories. There will also be a mapping of areas with little to no green cover," he said.
"Agencies can select what additional action to take by categorizing it into better and worse categories. There will also be a mapping of areas with little to no green cover," he said.
Rai said "The PWD has already been given directives to boost the amount of green cover along Delhi's roadsides. Today, additional directives were issued to cover other road-owning corporations."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Rai said "The PWD has already been given directives to boost the amount of green cover along Delhi's roadsides. Today, additional directives were issued to cover other road-owning corporations."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
To increase the amount of green cover along Delhi's roadsides, teams will be deployed at the district level, Rai said.