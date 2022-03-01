The Delhi government is planning to hike circle rates of landed properties in some of the city's posh localities by 30%. Besides, the government is also planning to slash rates where circle rates were high.

"The revision in circle rates may lead to 30% hike in some selected high end residential commercial areas of the city. It may also go down in certain areas where the rates are already very steep," a senior government official said.

The report has been submitted to the office of the revenue minister for his consideration. According to the PTI news agency, the new rates will come into the effect after the approval of the Delhi government.

The circle rates of properties in Delhi fall in eight categories of municipal areas--designated A up to H. The circle rates or the official rates of land and immovable property were last revised in 2014. A Delhi government official said the revised circle rates will be nominal. The revenue department had formed four working groups in June 2021 for ascertaining circle rate revision in residential, commercial, and industrial areas.

The Delhi government had cut the circle rates by 20% for all categories of properties in April 2021 to revive the real estate sector in the city. The relaxation was extended through notifications a couple of times and is valid till June 2022.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.