Delhi govt plans to shut markets amid third wave of infections

With the national capital seeing a third wave of covid-19 infections, the Delhi government on Tuesday sought the lieutenant governor’s (L-G’s) permission to shut markets where social distancing norms are not being followed, and cap the number of people allowed at weddings at 50.

The decision comes after Union home minister Amit Shah met Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday to take stock of the covid-19 situation in the national capital.

On 11 November, Delhi clocked over 8,500 new cases of covid-19, the highest since the pandemic began. On Monday, it saw 99 covid deaths.

“Delhi is facing a spike in number of covid-19 cases. We have taken key decisions to control this. The central government guidelines had allowed 200 people at weddings. We have decided to roll back that order and allow 50 people at weddings. We have written to the L-G for permission on this and hope his approval comes soon," Kejriwal said at a virtual press meet.

“The central government guidelines say that if a state government wants to impose a lockdown at a local level, they will need permission from the central government. We have sent a general proposal to impose lockdown in markets for a few days where social distancing guidelines are not being followed," the CM added.

On Sunday, the home ministry had announced a series of steps to tackle the rising number of coronavirus cases which include increasing the number of daily tests to 100,000 and also adding 750 ICU beds.

“Every government is working to control covid-19. I want to thank the central government for increasing the number of hospital beds. The number of ICU beds was reducing but the central government has stepped in to help," Kejriwal said.

Delhi has recorded a total of 490,000 cases of covid-19 so far, with approximately 40,000 active cases as on Tuesday. There have been 7,713 deaths due to the disease and 441,000people have recovered from the disease.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via