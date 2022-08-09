Delhi govt postpones relaxations in driving test

Driving test: The Delhi Transport Department had earlier passed the order to ease the existing norms to ensure convenience to the general public for procuring driving licensed from Monday onwards.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Delhi government has postponed the implementation of various relaxations in existing rules for procuring driving licenses in the national capital, said sources as quoted by news agency PTI. The Transport Department had earlier passed the order to ease the existing norms to ensure convenience to the general public for procuring driving licensed from Monday onwards.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Delhi government has postponed the implementation of various relaxations in existing rules for procuring driving licenses in the national capital, said sources as quoted by news agency PTI. The Transport Department had earlier passed the order to ease the existing norms to ensure convenience to the general public for procuring driving licensed from Monday onwards.
However, the government will again deliberate on the revised criteria for Automated Driving Test Tracks before its implementation in the city, said sources to PTI.
However, the government will again deliberate on the revised criteria for Automated Driving Test Tracks before its implementation in the city, said sources to PTI.
"Delhi Transport Minister will once again review the guidelines before their implementation here," sources added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Delhi Transport Minister will once again review the guidelines before their implementation here," sources added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Earlier on Sunday, the Delhi government has ordered the Transport Department officials to make modifications at various automated driving test tracks, in view of increasing number of people flunking their tests.
Earlier on Sunday, the Delhi government has ordered the Transport Department officials to make modifications at various automated driving test tracks, in view of increasing number of people flunking their tests.
A committee constituted by the Transport Department to look into the matter has recommended some modifications on these tracks, which will come into effect from August 8 this year, according to officials.
A committee constituted by the Transport Department to look into the matter has recommended some modifications on these tracks, which will come into effect from August 8 this year, according to officials.
An official explained that there were rising instances of people failing their driving tests due to other things that were not concerned with driving.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
An official explained that there were rising instances of people failing their driving tests due to other things that were not concerned with driving.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"For example, the width of the last circle on which two-wheeler drivers had to go on spiral route was smaller than the other two circles, which meant for safety purposes. Due to this, people had to put their feet on the ground, leading to failure in driving test," he further described.
"For example, the width of the last circle on which two-wheeler drivers had to go on spiral route was smaller than the other two circles, which meant for safety purposes. Due to this, people had to put their feet on the ground, leading to failure in driving test," he further described.
He informed that the pendency was also going up with the candidates failing their driving tests. "People who fails their driving tests usually gets a new date of the next week, but the pendency was going up with such instances," the official told PTI.
He informed that the pendency was also going up with the candidates failing their driving tests. "People who fails their driving tests usually gets a new date of the next week, but the pendency was going up with such instances," the official told PTI.
Providing details about the modifications on the driving test tracks, he informed that the width of the last circle will now be made similar to the width of the previous two circles and people will be allowed to use their feet. He also said that many women faced difficulty due to this problem earlier, they even stopped applying for the licenses.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Providing details about the modifications on the driving test tracks, he informed that the width of the last circle will now be made similar to the width of the previous two circles and people will be allowed to use their feet. He also said that many women faced difficulty due to this problem earlier, they even stopped applying for the licenses.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
According to new rules, the candidates will now have to be informed in advance about wearing seat beat while appearing for the driving test.
According to new rules, the candidates will now have to be informed in advance about wearing seat beat while appearing for the driving test.