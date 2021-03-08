OPEN APP
NEW DELHI : The Arvind Kejriwal government in the national capital on Monday presented the budget for 2020-21 in Delhi Assembly. Presenting the 'Outcome Budget' for 2020-21, Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said education, health, PWD and environment departments were the top performers.

After presenting the state budget, Delhi Deputy chief minister said year 2020-21 started in the shadow of coronavirus pandemic and strict restrictions that led to shortfall of revenue which affected the progress and achievements of targets set in the Outcome Budget 2020-21.

The performance report of the Budget shows that education deportment was the top performer as 84% of education indicators were 'on track'. The budget data shows that over 75% target had been achieved. The other top performing departments were health (80%), environment (79$), power( 75%), PWD (73%) among others.

The Kejriwal government introduced the Outcome Budget in 2017-18 as a tool linking the state Budget with outcomes to capture the progress of various government schemes, programmes and projects and final deliverables from the citizens' perspective.

