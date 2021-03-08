Delhi govt presents 'Outcome Budget', education, health top performers

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Presenting the 'Outcome Budget' for 2020-21, Delhi Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said education, health, PWD and environment departments were the top performers
NEW DELHI :
The Arvind Kejriwal government in the national capital on Monday presented the budget for 2020-21 in Delhi Assembly. Presenting the 'Outcome Budget' for 2020-21, Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said education, health, PWD and environment departments were the top performers.
After presenting the state budget, Delhi Deputy chief minister said year 2020-21 started in the shadow of coronavirus pandemic and strict restrictions that led to shortfall of revenue which affected the progress and achievements of targets set in the Outcome Budget 2020-21.
The performance report of the Budget shows that education deportment was the top performer as 84% of education indicators were 'on track'. The budget data shows that over 75% target had been achieved. The other top performing departments were health (80%), environment (79$), power( 75%), PWD (73%) among others.
The Kejriwal government introduced the Outcome Budget in 2017-18 as a tool linking the state Budget with outcomes to capture the progress of various government schemes, programmes and projects and final deliverables from the citizens' perspective.