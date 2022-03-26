With an aim to have greater push toward employment and economic welfare, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday presented ₹75,800 crore 'Rozgaar Budget' in the Assembly for the financial year 2022-23. With the 'Rozgaar budget', Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government in Delhi aims to generate 20 lakh more jobs in the next five years.
With an aim to have greater push toward employment and economic welfare, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday presented ₹75,800 crore 'Rozgaar Budget' in the Assembly for the financial year 2022-23. With the 'Rozgaar budget', Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government in Delhi aims to generate 20 lakh more jobs in the next five years.
The deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia who also holds the finance portfolio said, "today we are presenting 'Rozgaar Budget' which aims to accelerate economic welfare. Through 'Rozgaar budget' we aim to generate 5 lakh more jobs in the next five years. I will put plans to take the economy of Delhi on the path of progress and generate lakhs of employment opportunities out of this progress."
The deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia who also holds the finance portfolio said, "today we are presenting 'Rozgaar Budget' which aims to accelerate economic welfare. Through 'Rozgaar budget' we aim to generate 5 lakh more jobs in the next five years. I will put plans to take the economy of Delhi on the path of progress and generate lakhs of employment opportunities out of this progress."
The key highlights of the Delhi government's 'Rozgaar Budget':
The key highlights of the Delhi government's 'Rozgaar Budget':
- Total of ₹16,278 crore has been allocated for education, while ₹1,300 crore for drains, streets, water supply in unauthorised colonies.
- ₹10 crore sanctioned for residential schools for homeless children that will have state-of-the-art facilities.
- A total of ₹9,669 crore has been allocated for the health sector, ₹475 crore for mohalla clinics and polyclinics, and ₹1,900 crore to upgrade Delhi government hospitals.
- A new electronic city will be set up at Baprola in Delhi to create 80,000 jobs through electronics manufacturing. A new start-up policy will be rolled out in the national capital to boost business.
- Additionally, five well-known markets in Delhi will be developed to create 1.5 lakh jobs and ₹100 crore has been allocated for it.
- Delhi Bazar portal to connect shopkeepers to consumers. Asia's largest garment market in Gandhi Nagar will be developed as a garment hub.
- Smart urban farming will be promoted, turned into a mass movement in association with Pusa Institute and around 25,000 jobs will be created for women under the 'Smart Urban Farming' initiative.
- Delhi government to conduct employment audit of budget allocations for its departments and agencies. More than 1.78 lakh youngsters got government employment in the last 7 years in Delhi, while 51,307 of them got permanent jobs.
(With inputs from agencies)
- Total of ₹16,278 crore has been allocated for education, while ₹1,300 crore for drains, streets, water supply in unauthorised colonies.
- ₹10 crore sanctioned for residential schools for homeless children that will have state-of-the-art facilities.
- A total of ₹9,669 crore has been allocated for the health sector, ₹475 crore for mohalla clinics and polyclinics, and ₹1,900 crore to upgrade Delhi government hospitals.
- A new electronic city will be set up at Baprola in Delhi to create 80,000 jobs through electronics manufacturing. A new start-up policy will be rolled out in the national capital to boost business.
- Additionally, five well-known markets in Delhi will be developed to create 1.5 lakh jobs and ₹100 crore has been allocated for it.
- Delhi Bazar portal to connect shopkeepers to consumers. Asia's largest garment market in Gandhi Nagar will be developed as a garment hub.
- Smart urban farming will be promoted, turned into a mass movement in association with Pusa Institute and around 25,000 jobs will be created for women under the 'Smart Urban Farming' initiative.
- Delhi government to conduct employment audit of budget allocations for its departments and agencies. More than 1.78 lakh youngsters got government employment in the last 7 years in Delhi, while 51,307 of them got permanent jobs.
(With inputs from agencies)