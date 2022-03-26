Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday presented ₹75,800 crore budget for 2022-23. This is the eighth consecutive budget of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. Sisodia said that the current 'Rozgar' budget is two and a half times bigger than the budget of 30,940 crores in 2014-15.

