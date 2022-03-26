Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday presented ₹75,800 crore budget for 2022-23. This is the eighth consecutive budget of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. Sisodia said that the current 'Rozgar' budget is two and a half times bigger than the budget of 30,940 crores in 2014-15.
Sisodia called this year's budget 'Rozgar (employment) budget' to create 20 lakh jobs in the city in the next five years.
Sisodia during Delhi's budget session said, "We have a target of expanding the working population in Delhi by creating 20 lakh jobs in the retail sector, food & beverage, logistics, travel and tourism, real estate & green energy".
Further speaking about the employment initiatives, Sisodia said 'Delhi Rozgar Portal' created 1.78 lakh government jobs and over 10 lakh private jobs in the post-Covid period.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister said his government is expecting to create 3 lakh jobs in the retail sector in the next 5 years and over 1.20 lakh new employment opportunities in the next year.
₹20 crore set aside for Rozgar Bazar, expected to benefit 10 lakh vendors in Delhi, the Delhi Finance Minister added.
In addition to this, the Delhi government allocated ₹250 crore for the Shopping festival in the city.
"Delhi Shopping Festival proposed to spruce up retail market, Delhi Wholesale Shopping Festival for the wholesale market," Sisodia added.
In a bid to boost the night economy in the national capital Delhi, Sisodia further announced the "Food Truck Policy" under which a food truck service will run from 8 PM to 2 AM. He said that Cloud Kitchen will create 42,000 jobs.
The AAP government in its 8th budget also announced to 'Delhi Film Policy' to promote Delhi as an International Brand. The Deputy CM said the city will organise Delhi International Film Festival every year.
Another announcement that Sisodia made on Saturday was the introduction of the "Delhi Bazaar Portal" to boost retail markets. Sisodia said that the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government will open a virtual store for local merchants which will benefit 10 lakh vendors in the city and will help to create 3 lakh jobs in the retail sector in the next five years.
