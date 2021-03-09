OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi govt presents 69,000-Cr 'Deshbhakti' budget for FY 2021-22

The Delhi government presented a 69,000-crore budget themed on "patriotism" for financial year 2021-22 on Tuesday.

Presenting the budget, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio, said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has decided to celebrate the country's 75th Independence Day and will hold programmes for 75 weeks starting March 12.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Ranbir Kapoor has the Covid-19 virus.

Ranbir Kapoor tests Covid-19 positive; quarantined at home, says mom Neetu Kapoor

1 min read . 12:34 PM IST
Melinda Gates.

Covid-19: Global herd immunity possible in 2022, says Melinda Gates

1 min read . 12:06 PM IST
The credit ratio was at a decadal low of 0.54% in the first half of the fiscal.

Rating upgrades rise on the back of demand revival

1 min read . 11:55 AM IST
Indian women wearing face masks

Women's day gift: Karnataka to give six-months child care leave to govt employees

2 min read . 11:47 AM IST

He said under the "Deshbhakti Budget", the city government has proposed to allocate 45 crore to install high masts to hoist the national flag at 500 places in the national capital.

Sisodia also said there will be a "Deshbhakti period" in the city schools.

The AAP government intends to increase Delhi's per capita income to the level of Singapore by 2047, he added.

An amount of 10 crore will be allocated for programmes on Bhagat Singh's life during the 75-week "Deshbhakti" celebrations, the deputy chief minister said.

He pointed out that the total outlay of the budget is 6.1 per cent more than the budget presented for financial 2020-21.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout