1 min read.Updated: 09 Mar 2021, 12:43 PM IST Edited By Staff Writer
The city government has proposed to allocate ₹45 crore to install high masts to hoist the national flag at 500 places in the national capital.
The Delhi government presented a ₹69,000-crore budget themed on "patriotism" for financial year 2021-22 on Tuesday.
Presenting the budget, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio, said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has decided to celebrate the country's 75th Independence Day and will hold programmes for 75 weeks starting March 12.