Delhi govt presents status report of last year's budget announcements- 10 points

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday presented the status report of the 2021-22 budget in the Assembly. Sisodia said they were the first to introduce the Outcome Budget wherein they put out details of the status of various projects undertaken by the government. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, the Delhi government fulfilled the following promises, announced in the budget 2021:

According to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, the Delhi government fulfilled the following promises, announced in the budget 2021:

The Delhi Deputy CM said that his government has created 13,181 classrooms in a year. And, around 3 lakh students added in government schools.

126 startups got an investment in a year, he said.

7,000 students got the scholarship.

15 campus started of Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship university.

Nearly 80,000 applications for 4,800 seats were received for the 31 schools of excellence. The Deshbhakti curriculum has been implemented in all government schools and will be implemented in private schools from the next year.

More than three crore women availed the facility of free travel in public transport buses in Delhi in 2021-22.

The transport department, faceless services benefitted more than five lakh people during August-December 2021.

Nearly 10% of the total vehicles purchased in Delhi are electric vehicles, he added.

Delhi has administered the first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to 100% of its eligible population while 90% of the people have so far received their second dose.

Around 60,000 patients are being attended by mohalla clinics per day with the overall satisfaction rate being 90% as revealed by a survey conducted by the government, the Delhi Deputy CM claimed.

