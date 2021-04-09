The Delhi government on Friday announced the closure of all government and private schools across the state till further notice owing to the rapid spread of Covid-19.

The decision, which was announced by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Twitter, has been taken due to the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in the national capital in the past few days.

कोविड के बढ़ते मामलों के कारण, दिल्ली में सभी स्कूल (सरकारी, प्राइवेट सहित), सभी क्लासेज के लिए अगले आदेश तक बंद किए जा रहे हैं। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 9, 2021

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had recently said that it seems younger population was getting afflicted more by the coronavirus in the fourth wave of the pandemic here.

Earlier on Thursday, District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey had ordered the closure of all educational institutions, schools, colleges, coaching centers in Ghaziabad till 17 April amid an increase in Covid-19 cases in the recent weeks.

Meanwhile, the Gautam Buddha Nagar district administration had imposed a night curfew in Noida from Thursday. The curfew will be in place from 10 pm to 5 am, till 17 April.

Delhi Covid update

Delhi recorded 7,437 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, the highest single-day surge this year, while 24 more people died due to the coronavirus infection, taking the death toll to 11,157, according to the city health department.

The positivity rate also mounted to 8.1% from 6.1% a day before, amid a massive spike in cases in the span of the last few weeks.

This is also the first time that over 7,000 cases have been reported in a day this year.

On preceding two days, the cases count had stood above 5,000.

The highest single-day spike in Delhi till date -- 8,593 cases -- was reported on 11 November, while on 19 November, the city recorded 131 Covid-19 deaths, the highest single-day fatality count till date.

