Delhi: Govt, private schools to be closed till further notice due to Covid-19

The Delhi government on Friday announced the closure of all government and private schools across the state till further notice owing to the rapid spread of Covid-19.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had recently said that it seems younger population was getting afflicted more by the coronavirus in the fourth wave of the pandemic here.

Earlier on Thursday, District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey had ordered the closure of all educational institutions, schools, colleges, coaching centers in Ghaziabad till 17 April amid an increase in Covid-19 cases in the recent weeks.

Meanwhile, the Gautam Buddha Nagar district administration had imposed a night curfew in Noida from Thursday. The curfew will be in place from 10 pm to 5 am, till 17 April.

Delhi Covid update

The positivity rate also mounted to 8.1% from 6.1% a day before, amid a massive spike in cases in the span of the last few weeks.

This is also the first time that over 7,000 cases have been reported in a day this year.

On preceding two days, the cases count had stood above 5,000.

The highest single-day spike in Delhi till date -- 8,593 cases -- was reported on 11 November, while on 19 November, the city recorded 131 Covid-19 deaths, the highest single-day fatality count till date.

