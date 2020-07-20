Home >News >India >Delhi govt raises income limit criterion to 1 lakh for providing marriage aid
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (ANI)
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (ANI)

Delhi govt raises income limit criterion to 1 lakh for providing marriage aid

1 min read . Updated: 20 Jul 2020, 05:22 PM IST PTI

  • Delhi government has raised the annual income criterion to Rs.1 lakh for enrollment under marriage scheme for the orphan girls and daughters of poor widows
  • Earlier the criterion was upto only Rs.60,000, while under this scheme, the government provides one Rs.30,000 for financial assistance for marriages

NEW DELHI : The Delhi government has revised the income criterion under a scheme for providing financial assistance for the marriage of orphan girls and daughters of poor widows, making those earning upto 1 lakh eligible for the benefit.

Earlier, those who had annual income up to 60,000 were eligible to apply under the "Financial Assistance for the Marriage of Daughters of Poor Widows and Orphans" scheme, Women and Child Development Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said.

The income criterion has now been revised. Now, those who have annual income upto 1 lakh can avail of the benefits under the scheme, he said.

With the raising of the income ceiling, more widows and orphan girls will be able to apply for financial aid, the minister said.

The number of applicants seeking financial assistance under the scheme has increased over the years since it was launched in financial year 2006-07, an official said.

The government provides one-time financial assistance of 30,000 under the scheme. Every year, around 3,000 widows and orphan girls apply for the benefits, he said.

The Delhi government has already revised the income criteria - from 60,000 to 1 lakh - for providing pension to women in distress.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

