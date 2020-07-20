Delhi govt raises income limit criterion to 1 lakh for providing marriage aid

NEW DELHI : The Delhi government has revised the income criterion under a scheme for providing financial assistance for the marriage of orphan girls and daughters of poor widows, making those earning upto ₹1 lakh eligible for the benefit.

Earlier, those who had annual income up to ₹60,000 were eligible to apply under the "Financial Assistance for the Marriage of Daughters of Poor Widows and Orphans" scheme, Women and Child Development Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said.

The income criterion has now been revised. Now, those who have annual income upto ₹1 lakh can avail of the benefits under the scheme, he said.

With the raising of the income ceiling, more widows and orphan girls will be able to apply for financial aid, the minister said.

The number of applicants seeking financial assistance under the scheme has increased over the years since it was launched in financial year 2006-07, an official said.

The government provides one-time financial assistance of ₹30,000 under the scheme. Every year, around 3,000 widows and orphan girls apply for the benefits, he said.

The Delhi government has already revised the income criteria - from ₹60,000 to ₹1 lakh - for providing pension to women in distress.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

