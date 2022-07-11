Delhi govt ratchet up actions against owners of vehicles without pollution paper

In Delhi, which is world's one of the most polluted cities, the city's transport department has decided to take strict action against vehicle owners who have fake pollution certificates. According to a report by Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication, around 1.7 million vehicles are registered in the national capital, including 300,000 cars that do not have valid pollution under control (PUC) certificates. The PUC certificates are to be renewed periodically to ensure tailpipe emission control. As a result, Delhi's transport department has decided to launch a campaign to ensure owners of such vehicles are brought to book.

