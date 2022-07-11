Delhi govt ratchet up actions against owners of vehicles without pollution paper

Around 1.7 million vehicles are registered in the national capital, including 300,000 cars that do not have valid pollution under control (PUC) certificates.
In Delhi, which is world's one of the most polluted cities, the city's transport department has decided to take strict action against vehicle owners who have fake pollution certificates. According to a report by Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication, around 1.7 million vehicles are registered in the national capital, including 300,000 cars that do not have valid pollution under control (PUC) certificates. The PUC certificates are to be renewed periodically to ensure tailpipe emission control. As a result, Delhi's transport department has decided to launch a campaign to ensure owners of such vehicles are brought to book.
Here's what the Delhi transport minister said:
According to Kailash Gehlot, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi is running a campaign to urge owners of vehicles without valid PUC certificates to immediately get their vehicles checked and certified. He said enforcement will be tightened and vehicles without valid PUC certificates will face penal action.
Penalty for invalid pollution under control (PUC) certificates
A vehicle plying without a valid PUC certificate is liable to be prosecuted under Section 190(2) of the Motor Vehicles Act. It may lead to imprisonment of up to three months or a fine of up to ₹10,000, or both.
The Delhi transport department is also considering to start issuing fines at the doorstep of owners who fail to renew their vehicles’ PUC certificate.
An official told the daily that the city government is planning to develop a mechanism at fuel stations to track such vehicles when they come for refuelling and then issue them fines.
A vehicle owner may get her vehicle checked for emissions at any one of the numerous PUC certifying centres across Delhi. There are around 966 PUC centrers in the national capital. People can check the list available on Delhi Transport Department's website.
The fee for pollution checking is ₹60 (excluding GST) for two- and three-wheelers, ₹80 for four-wheelers, and ₹100 for diesel vehicles.
The certifying process is computerised and each certificate is valid, usually for a year, and has to be renewed periodically, officials said. The data of vehicles received by PUC centres is forwarded to the transport department which maintains integrated centralised data records of vehicles.
Why PUC certificate is important?
IN Delhi, vehicles are of the major factors for toxic pollution. Therefore proper maintenance and repair of vehicles are necessary to keep them low emitting during their useful on-road life. While 100% compliance based on credible PUC tests is necessary, it is also important to upgrade to more advanced vehicle emission surveillance systems, such as remote sensing, for more stringent monitoring.
