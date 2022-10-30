Delhi govt ready to answer all questions on ‘Red Light on, Gaadi Off’ campaign

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that the government will answer all questions raised by LG VK Saxena on the 'Red light on, Gaadi off' campaign, and resubmit the file for his approval, according to the news agency PTI.
The minister also accused the LG of doing politics over an issue concerning the lives of Delhi residents.
Saxena has asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to reconsider the campaign, questioning the effectiveness of such an "ad-hoc" measure as the national capital reels under high air pollution levels, sources told PTI on Saturday.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi had earlier attacked the LG, alleging that delay in approving the proposal had forced it to postpone the October 28 launch of the campaign.
However, sources in the LG office claimed that city Environment Minister Gopal Rai had lied as the file sent by the chief minister mentioned the date of launch as October 31. The LG also asked Kejriwal and his ministers to refrain from publicity on issues of public importance.
"I am constrained to mention that such frivolous behaviour entailing baseless allegations, false accusations and political insinuations, on part of a minister is unbecoming, to say the least," a source quoted the LG as saying.
That it was done against a Constitutional Authority, solely for political oneupmanship and publicity is extremely improper and unfortunate. This type of publicity must be avoided and the minister should be advised to be cautious in such issues of public importance," the source added.
Sources informed that the LG has sent a file to Chief Minister Kejriwal with the advice to reconsider the proposal. Saxena LG objected to the "inhuman" and "exploitative use" of Civil Defence Volunteers (CDVs) at extremely polluted traffic intersections and sites.
"In the long run technological solutions need to be found for enforcement of such measures, rather than deploying humans and putting them at risk," the source told PTI.
The LG has also highlighted that the outcome" of the previous campaigns is not reflected in the proposal and there is no impact assessment report provided to support the effectiveness of the earlier campaigns in improving air quality in the city.
The month-long 'Red light on, Gaadi off' campaign aims at encouraging drivers to turn off the ignition of their vehicles while waiting at traffic signals.
