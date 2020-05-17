Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home > News > India > Delhi govt receives 5,000 PPE kits from BMW India foundation
Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi govt receives 5,000 PPE kits from BMW India foundation

1 min read . 17 May 2020 PTI

The coronavirus death toll in Delhi has mounted to 129 and the number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 9,333 on Saturday, authorities said

The Delhi government has received 5,000 personal protection equipment (PPE) kits donated by a foundation for use in city hospitals, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Saturday.

The Delhi government has received 5,000 personal protection equipment (PPE) kits donated by a foundation for use in city hospitals, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Saturday.

The coronavirus death toll in Delhi has mounted to 129 and the number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 9,333 on Saturday, authorities said.

The coronavirus death toll in Delhi has mounted to 129 and the number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 9,333 on Saturday, authorities said.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"Received 5000 PPE kits donated by BMW India Foundation to Delhi hospitals. These kits will greatly help in our fight against COVID-19. Thank you @bmwindia for supporting us in these challenging times," Jain tweeted.

On Thursday, the city had recorded 472 fresh cases, the highest single-day spike.

Over 400 healthcare workers, including doctors, have tested positive in Delhi till date, Jain had earlier said.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated