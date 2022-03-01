Delhi govt reduces hospital beds reserved for Covid patients as cases fall

With the decline in Covid-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi government has started reducing the hospital beds reserved for the treatment of coronavirus. The Delhi government had set aside 15,294 beds for the Covid-19 treatment as of February 24. But since the Covid infections are under control, and there's a consistent fall in the cases therefore such beds will be gradually reallocated to non-Covid patients.

Delhi government data showed that the bed allotment for the Covid patients started declining from February 25. Until February 24, the number of beds reserved for Covid patients was 15,294 which reduced to 11,617 on February 25. And on February 26, the beds were reduced to 11,113, and on February 27 to 11,089.

Besides, during the Omicron wave of coronavirus, the bed allotment had reached 15,891 in the national capital. The beds' occupancy did not cross 20% even during the peak phase of the Omicron wave. And on February 27, the bed occupancy has declined to 1.62%.

Yesterday, Delhi reported 258 news Covid-19 cases and zero deaths while the positivity rate stood at 0.71%. The zero Covid fatality count in a day, recorded in the city, came after a gap of nearly two months.

With 258 fresh cases, the national capital's case count increased to 18,59,892. The death toll stood at 26,122. Amid the decline in daily cases of COVID-19 in Delhi, the number of patients under home isolation here has also significantly fallen in the last two weeks.

The total number of home isolation cases as of February 1 had stood at 12,312, and on February 28, it dipped to 1,471.

The number of containment zones, which were also slowly falling in this period, also registered a dip in its count to 4,626 on February 28

