Delhi govt reduces hospital beds reserved for Covid patients as cases fall

With the decline in Covid-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi government has started reducing the hospital beds reserved for the treatment of coronavirus. The Delhi government had set aside 15,294 beds for the Covid-19 treatment as of February 24. But since the Covid infections are under control, and there's a consistent fall in the cases therefore such beds will be gradually reallocated to non-Covid patients.

