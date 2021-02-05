Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi govt reduces present circle rates by up to 20% for next 6 months
Delhi government reduces current circle rates related to residential, commercial and industrial properties by 20%.

Delhi govt reduces present circle rates by up to 20% for next 6 months

2 min read . 07:23 PM IST Meghna Sen

  • Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the decision will be a big relief for people willing to buy properties in the national capital

In major financial relief to residents of Delhi, the Arvind Kejriwal government has decided to reduce the current circle rates related to residential, commercial and industrial properties by a flat 20% across all categories of colonies and areas in the national capital.

In major financial relief to residents of Delhi, the Arvind Kejriwal government has decided to reduce the current circle rates related to residential, commercial and industrial properties by a flat 20% across all categories of colonies and areas in the national capital.

This will be applicable till 30 September this year. The decision was taken in the Delhi Council of Ministers meet today, which was chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Farmers' protest: No chakka jam in Uttar Pradesh & Uttarakhand, says Tikait

1 min read . 08:20 PM IST

IMF tells its economists to cut working papers, focus on virus

2 min read . 08:15 PM IST

Mobile internet curbs extended till tomorrow in two Haryana districts

1 min read . 08:15 PM IST

4G mobile internet services restored in Jammu and Kashmir after 18 months

1 min read . 08:17 PM IST

This will be applicable till 30 September this year. The decision was taken in the Delhi Council of Ministers meet today, which was chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Farmers' protest: No chakka jam in Uttar Pradesh & Uttarakhand, says Tikait

1 min read . 08:20 PM IST

IMF tells its economists to cut working papers, focus on virus

2 min read . 08:15 PM IST

Mobile internet curbs extended till tomorrow in two Haryana districts

1 min read . 08:15 PM IST

4G mobile internet services restored in Jammu and Kashmir after 18 months

1 min read . 08:17 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Also Read | Vaccination drive picks up slowly

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the decision will be a big relief for people willing to buy properties in the national capital.

Taking to Twitter, Sisodia wrote, "A big decision by Hon CM @ArvindKejriwal. Circle Rates of Residential/Commercial/Industrial Properties in Delhi reduced by 20% across all categories for next 6 months. This would be a big relief for people willing to buy property and a big boost up for Real estate sector."

How to calculate circle rates in Delhi?

Generally, commercial properties have higher circle rates, as compared to residential properties. However, it may also vary, based on the type and age of the property. Properties built after the year 2000 have a maximum multiplier of 1 while the older buildings have it in the range of 0.5-0.9.

View Full Image
Calculate the circle rates in Delhi by visiting the Delhi government’s online registration information system.
Click on the image to enlarge

One can calculate the circle rates in the national capital by visiting the Delhi government’s online registration information system.

Here are the steps below to calculate the circle rate in Delhi:

1) Determine whether the property is used for residential or commercial purposes.

2) Consider the type of property – whether it is a flat, apartment, independent house, or a plot of land. The circle rates of different property types vary, even if they fall in the same area.

3) Factor in the 'age multiplier' to arrive at property valuation and determine the circle rate accordingly.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.