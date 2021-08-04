The Delhi government on Wednesday brought down the current coronavirus testing rates at private labs, with RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Detection Test (RAT) tests to now cost ₹300.

RT-PCR test will now cost ₹300 in the national capital when samples are collected by the government teams. RAT will also cost ₹300, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

