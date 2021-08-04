Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Delhi govt reduces RT-PCR, RAT Covid testing rates. Check revised rates here

Delhi govt reduces RT-PCR, RAT Covid testing rates. Check revised rates here

A healthcare worker collects swab samples for the Covid-19 test of passengers arriving from outstation trains at Dadar station.
1 min read . 06:41 PM IST Edited By Meghna Sen

  • RT-PCR test will now cost 300 in the national capital when samples are collected by the government teams. RAT will also cost 300, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said

The Delhi government on Wednesday brought down the current coronavirus testing rates at private labs, with RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Detection Test (RAT) tests to now cost 300.

RT-PCR test will now cost 300 in the national capital when samples are collected by the government teams. RAT will also cost 300, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

