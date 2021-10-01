Delhi govt reopens religious places ahead of Navratri; check latest guidelines

After a gap of more than five months, the Delhi government has allowed the reopening of religious places for devotees from today, October 1. The eased-in Covid-related guidelines have come just a week before the Navratri festival. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has issued fresh Covid-9 guidelines for devotees and the authorities of worship places. The DDMA directed the district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police to ensure strict compliance with Covid-appropriate behaviour because of the upcoming festivals.

