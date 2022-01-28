This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
“…the suspension of activities related to Driving License (DL) Skill Test and Learning License (LL) are hereby withdrawn with immediate effect" the statement read.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“…the suspension of activities related to Driving License (DL) Skill Test and Learning License (LL) are hereby withdrawn with immediate effect" the statement read.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot had earlier declared on Twitter that the validity of the existing learning licences will be extended."
Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot had earlier declared on Twitter that the validity of the existing learning licences will be extended."
The Delhi government also urged all zonal authorities (DTOs) to take all necessary steps and action to resume the activities of Driving License Skill Test and Learner's License.
The Delhi government also urged all zonal authorities (DTOs) to take all necessary steps and action to resume the activities of Driving License Skill Test and Learner's License.
The national capital authorities also directed the Zonal Deputy Commissioners and DTOs to ensure that all Covid-19 protocols and and appropriate behavior such as sanitisaion, social distancing, wearing of masks and others as marked in the Delhi Disaster Management Authority's (DDMA) guidelines are being followed.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The national capital authorities also directed the Zonal Deputy Commissioners and DTOs to ensure that all Covid-19 protocols and and appropriate behavior such as sanitisaion, social distancing, wearing of masks and others as marked in the Delhi Disaster Management Authority's (DDMA) guidelines are being followed.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Delhi on Thursday reported 4,291 Covid cases, 9,397 recoveries, and 34 deaths. The active cases in the national capital stands at 33,175, while case positivity rate has declined to 9.56%. It is a major decline in the number of cases from the day before.
Delhi on Thursday reported 4,291 Covid cases, 9,397 recoveries, and 34 deaths. The active cases in the national capital stands at 33,175, while case positivity rate has declined to 9.56%. It is a major decline in the number of cases from the day before.
The Delhi government on Thursday also relaxed many Covid curbs, where weekend curfew and odd-even rule for shops to open were lifted. Bars and restaurants will open with 50 per cent capacity. Night curfew is currently imposed on weekdays from 10pm to 5am
The Delhi government on Thursday also relaxed many Covid curbs, where weekend curfew and odd-even rule for shops to open were lifted. Bars and restaurants will open with 50 per cent capacity. Night curfew is currently imposed on weekdays from 10pm to 5am
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!