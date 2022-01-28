Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Delhi govt resumes driving license tests as Covid cases decline. Details here

Delhi govt resumes driving license tests as Covid cases decline. Details here

Delhi government resume Driving License Skill Test and Learning License Test activities which were suspended due to Covid-19
1 min read . 03:29 PM IST Livemint

The official statement confirmed that the services which had been suspended on 6 January in view of the Covid-19 pandemic will be resumed with immediate effect

NEW DELHI : The Delhi government on Friday in an official statement announced that they have decided to resume the Driving License Skill Test and Learning License Test activities immediately. 

The official statement confirmed that the services which had been suspended on 6 January to curb the spread of coronavirus will be resumed with immediate effect.

“…the suspension of activities related to Driving License (DL) Skill Test and Learning License (LL) are hereby withdrawn with immediate effect" the statement read.  

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot had earlier declared on Twitter that the validity of the existing learning licences will be extended."

The Delhi government also urged all zonal authorities (DTOs) to take all necessary steps and action to resume the activities of Driving License Skill Test and Learner's License. 

The national capital authorities also directed the Zonal Deputy Commissioners and DTOs to ensure that all Covid-19 protocols and and appropriate behavior such as sanitisaion, social distancing, wearing of masks and others as marked in the Delhi Disaster Management Authority's (DDMA) guidelines are being followed. 

Delhi on Thursday reported 4,291 Covid cases, 9,397 recoveries, and 34 deaths. The active cases in the national capital stands at 33,175, while case positivity rate has declined to 9.56%. It is a major decline in the number of cases from the day before.

The Delhi government on Thursday also relaxed many Covid curbs, where weekend curfew and odd-even rule for shops to open were lifted. Bars and restaurants will open with 50 per cent capacity. Night curfew is currently imposed on weekdays from 10pm to 5am

