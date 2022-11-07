Delhi govt revokes 50% WFH policy as AQI comes down

Delhi govt revokes 50% WFH policy as AQI comes down1 min read . 01:51 PM IST
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday revoked 50% work-from-home policy for the government employees in the national capital as air quality improves.
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday revoked 50% work-from-home policy for the government employees in the national capital as air quality improves.
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday revoked 50% work-from-home policy for the government employees in the national capital as air quality improves.
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday revoked 50% work-from-home policy for the government employees in the national capital as air quality improves.
Primary schools, which were closed due to poor air quality, will also be reopened from Wednesday, November 9, and the ban on open activities is also being lifted.
Primary schools, which were closed due to poor air quality, will also be reopened from Wednesday, November 9, and the ban on open activities is also being lifted.
At a press conference, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said there has been a rapid improvement in the air pollution situation in Delhi and farm fires have also reduced.
At a press conference, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said there has been a rapid improvement in the air pollution situation in Delhi and farm fires have also reduced.
"Therefore, it has been decided to lift the curbs imposed under stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan in compliance with the direction from the Commission for Air Quality Management," he said.
"Therefore, it has been decided to lift the curbs imposed under stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan in compliance with the direction from the Commission for Air Quality Management," he said.
"Primary schools will reopen from November 9 and the order asking 50 per cent of the government staff to work from home is being revoked," the minister said.
"Primary schools will reopen from November 9 and the order asking 50 per cent of the government staff to work from home is being revoked," the minister said.
Rai chaired a high-level meeting today to discuss the new directions by the air quality panel and a decision on revoking anti-pollution curbs in the city.
Rai chaired a high-level meeting today to discuss the new directions by the air quality panel and a decision on revoking anti-pollution curbs in the city.
This came after Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital Delhi on Monday morning came down and stopped at a 'very poor' category, after continuing to slide from the 'severe' category, which was recorded for three straight days last week, said the forecast system SAFAR.
This came after Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital Delhi on Monday morning came down and stopped at a 'very poor' category, after continuing to slide from the 'severe' category, which was recorded for three straight days last week, said the forecast system SAFAR.
It had jumped to 450 on Thursday, just a notch short of the 'severe plus' category, prompting authorities to invoke the final stage of anti-pollution curbs, including a ban on non-BS VI diesel light motor vehicles.
It had jumped to 450 on Thursday, just a notch short of the 'severe plus' category, prompting authorities to invoke the final stage of anti-pollution curbs, including a ban on non-BS VI diesel light motor vehicles.
The hazardous pollution levels prompted the Delhi government to announce on Friday that primary schools would remain shut from Saturday and 50 per cent of its staff will work from home, while private offices were advised to follow suit.
The hazardous pollution levels prompted the Delhi government to announce on Friday that primary schools would remain shut from Saturday and 50 per cent of its staff will work from home, while private offices were advised to follow suit.
Meanwhile, parents also urged the government to take steps to ensure that children do not face learning losses.
Meanwhile, parents also urged the government to take steps to ensure that children do not face learning losses.
(With inputs from agencies)
(With inputs from agencies)