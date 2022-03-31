Delhi govt's Business Blasters programme to be implemented in colleges: Kejriwal

Delhi govt's Business Blasters programme to be implemented in colleges: Kejriwal2 min read . 07:23 AM IST
Under the Business Blasters programme, students of classes 11 and 12 are given ₹2,000 as seed money to develop business ideas.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Under the Business Blasters programme, students of classes 11 and 12 are given ₹2,000 as seed money to develop business ideas.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the Delhi government's Business Blasters programme should also be implemented in universities and colleges so that students' entrepreneurial ideas do not hit a roadblock after they finish school.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the Delhi government's Business Blasters programme should also be implemented in universities and colleges so that students' entrepreneurial ideas do not hit a roadblock after they finish school.
Under the Business Blasters programme, students of classes 11 and 12 are given ₹2,000 as seed money to develop business ideas.
Under the Business Blasters programme, students of classes 11 and 12 are given ₹2,000 as seed money to develop business ideas.
Kejriwal was speaking at the 14th convocation of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU).
Kejriwal was speaking at the 14th convocation of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU).
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, who is the chancellor of the university, joined the event virtually.
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, who is the chancellor of the university, joined the event virtually.
Noting that the state of education in the country has not seen any significant changes since the days the British ruled over India, Kejriwal said they had developed a certain degree-oriented model of education, "which I do not mean to dismiss".
Noting that the state of education in the country has not seen any significant changes since the days the British ruled over India, Kejriwal said they had developed a certain degree-oriented model of education, "which I do not mean to dismiss".
"However, in today's day and age, after earning one's degree, a young graduate steps out into the market of jobs, only to wander and stumble in search of suitable employment," he said.
"However, in today's day and age, after earning one's degree, a young graduate steps out into the market of jobs, only to wander and stumble in search of suitable employment," he said.
Stressing that in Delhi, the education sector has undergone a great deal of reform and improvement, the chief minister said the children of a rickshaw puller, a judge, an IAS officer are studying under the same roof in Delhi government schools.
Stressing that in Delhi, the education sector has undergone a great deal of reform and improvement, the chief minister said the children of a rickshaw puller, a judge, an IAS officer are studying under the same roof in Delhi government schools.
"After having transformed the schools and the infrastructure, we are now working on the content, on what is being taught to students in these schools... a silent revolution is taking place in Delhi's education sector," he said.
"After having transformed the schools and the infrastructure, we are now working on the content, on what is being taught to students in these schools... a silent revolution is taking place in Delhi's education sector," he said.
The mindset of students is being changed and they are being motivated to grow into the idea of not just seeking jobs but also giving jobs, he said.
The mindset of students is being changed and they are being motivated to grow into the idea of not just seeking jobs but also giving jobs, he said.
"In Delhi government schools, a total of 3 lakh students study in classes 11 and 12. These 3 lakh students were given ₹2,000 each – which amounts to a total of 60 crore. Using this seed money, students came up with 52,000 business ideas," Kejriwal said.
"In Delhi government schools, a total of 3 lakh students study in classes 11 and 12. These 3 lakh students were given ₹2,000 each – which amounts to a total of 60 crore. Using this seed money, students came up with 52,000 business ideas," Kejriwal said.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!