To boost consumer spending during the festive season, the Delhi government on Thursday announced that its employees can take cash equivalent of leave travel concession (LTC) if they opt for it. "Keeping in mind the hardship of the employees due to the COVID pandemic and lockdown, the government took the decision," the Arvind Kejriwal government said in a release. The government said that it will also providan advance of ₹10,000 in the form of a RuPay card.

"Firstly, in a bid to boost the consumption expenditure and incentivise its employees, Delhi government has announced a special cash package in lieu of LTC for the Delhi government employees during the block 2018-21," the official statement mentioned.

According to the state government, the employees who are entitled to business class airfare, will get ₹36,000 LTC. Those who are entitled to an economy class airfare, will be given ₹20,000. The employees who are entitled to rail fare of any class will get ₹6,000 LTC.

"On the other hand with a view to enabling government servants to meet expenses relating to festivals and to encourage spending thereby giving a boost to economic activities, in pursuance of the decision taken by the government it has been decided that a special festival package of advance will be accorded to all the Delhi government employees for any important festivals up to March 31, 2021," the government said.

An amount of ₹10,000 will be paid to the employees as advance, under the initiative, it said. Employees will get a pre-loaded Rupay card of the advance value.

The special cash package has been announced in a bid to boost the consumption expenditure and incentivise employees, the statement said.

A number of Delhi government employees are not in a position to avail the LTC fare for travel to any place in India or their hometowns in the current block of 2018–21 due to disruption in transport and hospitality sectors caused by the pandemic, it said.

The special festival advance is being given with a view to enabling government servants to meet expenses relating to festivals and to encourage spending, thereby giving a boost to economic activities, it said.

Earlier this provision of advance was only there for the non-gazetted employees. Now it would be applicable to both gazetted and non-gazetted employees, it said.