Delhi govt's new excise policy consumer-friendly, says Diageo

In an earlier note, Taurani had said the draft Delhi state excise policy, if announced in current context, is favourable for the larger brands in the industry versus smaller players. "However, the benefit for Diageo India is restricted as Pernod and Allied Blenders and Distillers have a stronger presence in this marker; USL’s advantage is only limited to McDowells no.1 where it has a strong recall versus competition," he said.